Why Certain Types of Mayonnaise Taste Completely Different From Each Other

Culinary scientist Ethan Chlebowski, who shares how to get the most flavor from food, looked at various brands and forms of mayonnaise to compare the taste against each other and against three different homemade versions. He examined the texture of mayonnaise, the emulsifier ratios, the amount of water required to perfect the recipe, and, of course, the taste of the mayo.

He also notes the distinction between the Japanese and US versions of Kewpie Mayonnaise.

When it comes to Japanese style mayonnaise because this is a core taste that is usually not present in American varieties. And the Japanese Kewpie is the only one that straight up adds monosodium glutamate or MSG, which just like how salt is essentially pure salty taste, MSG is basically pure umami. Now, interesting.The US version of Kewpie does not have MSG, but it tries to mimic this with yeast extract, which has some glutamates, but it isn’t quite as direct.