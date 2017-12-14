Maymo the Lemon Beagle Unexpectedly Finds a Surprise Christmas Puppy In a Pile of Plush Beagles

Cute dog Maymo is having the BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER. Watch this cute beagle’s reaction when he meets his puppy dog brother, Potpie for the first time! The silly dog and clumsy puppy immediately begin playing, in what is one of Maymo’s most adorable videos to date.

The wonderfully entertaining and very funny Maymo the Lemon Beagle followed a trail of plush beagle puppies out into the living room until he came upon a big pile of the very same plush dogs. Maymo was ready to walk away when a slight movement caught his eye. Slightly startled , Maymo cautiously approached the pile and out came a surprise puppy named Potpie whom his human gave to him for Christmas. The two dogs initially just sniffed around each other, but they immediately became fast friends and even started playing together .

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!