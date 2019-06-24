Matilda (2018-2019), The Beloved Little Badass Ninja Kitten Whose Elegant Presence Brightened Our Lives

It is with the greatest of sadness that we inform you that Laughing Squid’s beloved badass ninja kitten Matilda tragically passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2019, due to complications from rapid onset effusive feline infectious peritonitis (FIP). She was only 11 months old.

While FIP is fairly rare, it is an always-fatal immune system reaction to the more common feline coronavirus, which can be highly present in multiple-cat environments. Being that Matilda was rescued from a colony of cats in Brooklyn, it’s hard to know how and when she contracted the disease. But like her name, our little Matilda was truly “mighty in battle” and fought until the very end.

Matilda is a gorgeous, elegant long-legged black cat who has a dusting of white fur near her neck and belly. Her shelter name was Sally, but we decided that this little badass ninja cat needed a name that suited who she is, especially when she needs to sometimes put her brother in his place. The name Matilda means “mighty in battle” in German.

We’re so thankful that we got to know and love Matilda for as long as we did (only 7 months of her short 11 month life), and we will miss her quiet, elegant presence in our lives forever.

Matilda became part of the Laughing Squid family in November 2018 when we adopted her and her brother FOMO from the Bidawee shelter in Manhattan. While two couldn’t be more different, they absolutely adored each other from the start.

Sleep well, my little Matilda. You are and will always be very loved.

“Fare you well, fare you well, I love you more than words can tell. Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul.”