Rescued Pit Bull Channels Her Maternal Instincts to the Many Foster Kittens Who Come Through Her Home

A pit bull named Ginger, who was saved from euthanasia by Susan Hicks of the Today Tomorrow and Forever Animal Rescue in San Diego, channels her beautiful maternal instincts to the many foster kittens, cats, and other animals who come through their home.

Ginger was pregnant when she was rescued, and Hicks ensured that her puppies all found loving homes. Since then, Ginger has been more than happy to lend herself to make all newcomers feel at home.

Susan told us about taking in a very pregnant Ginger over 6 years ago, and how Ginger hasn’t stopped being a nurturing mama ever since!

