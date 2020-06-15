Laughing Squid

Disarming Masks Custom Printed With Your Own Face

Danielle Baskin Face Mask

Danielle Baskin, a designer in San Francisco who previously created a line of unique N95 respiratory masks that worked with facial recognition software and along with other “trendy dystopian items”. Since that time, Baskin has updated this line to include a protective cotton face mask that is machine-washable. These masks can be custom ordered with any image desired, including that of one’s own face.

We’re a service that prints images onto protective face masks. Whether it’s a replication of your own face or your favorite meme, we care about the details. Our masks are sure to make people around you do double-takes and have a brighter day.

Baskin also is selling a pre-printed mask that features the image of the “Hide the Pain Harold” meme.

Your favorite meme on a protective face mask! Look permanently uncomfortable while trying to be happy and bring Harold’s energy wherever you go.

Hide the Pain Harold Mask

Hide the Pain Harold Mask Thumbs Up


