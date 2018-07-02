Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jack Torrance’s Story Continues in Brilliant Mashup of ‘The Shining’ With Other Classic Horror Films

by at on

Filmmaker Antonio Maria Da Silva has created a brilliant mashup entitled “The Overlook Hotel” that continues Jack Torrance’s story long after the end of the 1977 film The Shining. Da Silva skillfully incorporated scenes from other classic horror films such as Psycho, Misery, Poltergeist, Little Shop of Horrors, The Silence of the Lambs, The Sixth Sense and Rocky Horror Picture Show, creating a complete narrative as told through Torrance’s narration and perceived interactions with the characters of each film.

Hello, here is my brand new mashup movie, it’s a reflection on the horror movies and novelists who officiate in this genre, including Stephen King, but it’s still distracting.

via The Awesomer


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP