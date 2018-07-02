Jack Torrance’s Story Continues in Brilliant Mashup of ‘The Shining’ With Other Classic Horror Films

Filmmaker Antonio Maria Da Silva has created a brilliant mashup entitled “The Overlook Hotel” that continues Jack Torrance’s story long after the end of the 1977 film The Shining. Da Silva skillfully incorporated scenes from other classic horror films such as Psycho, Misery, Poltergeist, Little Shop of Horrors, The Silence of the Lambs, The Sixth Sense and Rocky Horror Picture Show, creating a complete narrative as told through Torrance’s narration and perceived interactions with the characters of each film.

Hello, here is my brand new mashup movie, it’s a reflection on the horror movies and novelists who officiate in this genre, including Stephen King, but it’s still distracting.