A 3½ Minute Remix of 60 Songs From 1998 That Will ‘Praise You’ Because ‘You Only Get What You Give’

In the third installment of their 2021 reboot of the “Thursday Mashups” series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet remixed more than 60 hit songs from 1998 into a 3½ minute dance song that will “Praise You” because “You Only Get What You Give”.

2Pac, Aaliyah, Aerosmith, Air, Alanis Morisette, Barenaked Ladies, Beastie Boys, Belle and Sebastian, Big Pun and Joe, Boards of Canada, Brandy and Monica, Britney Spears, Cake, Cardigans, DMX, Eve 6, Fastball, Fatboy Slim, The Flys, Garbage, Goo Goo Dolls, Hieroglyphics, Hole, Jay Z (ft Amil and Ja Rule), Jimmy Eat World, Juvenile (ft Mannie Fresh, Lil Wayne), Korn, Lauryn Hill, Lenny Kravitz, Local H, The LOX (ft DMX and Lil’ Kim), Madonna, Manic Street Preachers, Massive Attack, Mercury Rev, Moby, Monifah, N.O.R.E., Neutral Milk Hotel, New Radicals, Nicole Wray (ft Missy Elliott and Mocha), The Offspring, OutKast, Pras Michel (ft Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Mýa), Pulp, Refused, Semisonic, Silkk Tha Shocker, The Smashing Pumpkins, Stardust, Whitney Houston.