A ‘Free Falling’ Compilation of 50 Hit Songs from 1989 That’s ‘Like a Prayer’ to ‘Fight the Power’ That Be

As part of their Thursday music series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet compiled 50 hit song music videos from 1989 and remixed them into a “Free Falling” compilation that sounds “Like a Prayer” to “Fight the Power” that be.

Featuring:
2 Live Crew, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, B-52s, Babyface, Bad English, Beastie Boys, Biz Markie, Calloway, Chris Isaak, The Cure, De La Soul, Depeche Mode, Faith No More, Jane Child, Janet Jackson, Love & Rockets, Madonna, Milli Vanilli, Mötley Crüe, Nine Inch Nails, Nirvana, Operation Ivy, Phil Collins, Pixies, Public Enemy, Queen, Queen Latifah & Monie Love, Richard Marx, Roy Orbison, Snap!, Soul II Soul (feat. Caron Wheeler), The Stone Roses, The Soup Dragons, Technotronic (feat. Felly), Tina Turner, Tom Petty, Tone-Loc, Young MC.

