Amusing Compilations of Marvel, Star Wars and Disney References Made During 30 Seasons of ‘The Simpsons’

There was an idea… to bring together the best Marvel references across 30 seasons of The Simpsons, streaming on Disney+.

Three amusing animated compilations featuring many of the Marvel, Star Wars and Disney references made during thirty seasons of The Simpsons were put together as a fun way to promote the fact that the animated series is exclusively streaming in its entirety on the Disney+ channel.

A long time ago in a Springfield far, far away… See all the best Star Wars references throughout 30 seasons of The Simpsons, now streaming on Disney+.

Bibiddi-bobbidi-BART?! You’re not dreaming—see all the best Disney references throughout 30 seasons of The Simpsons, now streaming on Disney+.


