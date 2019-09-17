Students Perform Marvel-ous Avengers Themed 2019 Homecoming Dance Routine at an Arizona High School

Talented students on the award-winning PAC dance team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona, who in 2018 performed a brilliant Harry Potter-themed halftime homecoming show, returned in 2019 showcasing an absolutely heroic Marvel Avengers theme. The routine ingeniously interpreted the storylines of both Avengers:Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame through dance.
via Digg