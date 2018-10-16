Students Perform a Brilliant ‘Harry Potter’ Themed 2018 Homecoming Show at a Southern Arizona High School

Talented students on the award-winning PAC dance team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona performed a brilliant Harry Potter themed six-minute halftime homecoming show. The routine faithfully incorporated the story with original hip hop routines put into the mix.

https://t.co/3FtHfyA0lQ

Here is our ‘Harry Potter’ Homecoming Dance!!!! Had a blast performing with Advanced!!! — PAC Dance Team (@PACDanceTeam) September 30, 2018

The team also performed the same routine on the football field sans props.

via Digg