Students Perform a Brilliant ‘Harry Potter’ Themed 2018 Homecoming Show at a Southern Arizona High School

Talented students on the award-winning PAC dance team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona performed a brilliant Harry Potter themed six-minute halftime homecoming show. The routine faithfully incorporated the story with original hip hop routines put into the mix.

The team also performed the same routine on the football field sans props.

