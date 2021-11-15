Mark Proksch of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Pranked Midwest TV Stations as Yo-Yo Expert in the Early 2000s

Long before actor Mark Proksch was cast for such iconic shows as The Office, Better Call Saul, and What We Do in the Shadows, he portrayed Kenny “K-Strass” Strasser, an environmental-friendly yo-yo expert and educator who booked himself onto morning shows in the midwest United States.

Strasser had solicited the stations stating that he represented Zim-Zam Yo-Yo, was runner-up for Rookie of the Year in 1995, was grand champion at the Pensacola Regional, and was nominated for the Walt Greenberg Award in 2000, which got him booked. When he appeared, however, he repeatedly interrupted the interview with his own personal problems. Additionally, something always happened to his yo-yos

I am just a 35-year-old kid at heart, you know. Twice divorced. I have no kids. I don’t have a girlfriend. Don’t want one. My parents live in Denver. They just got divorced. I have a brother who I don’t get along with well because of his wife.

While these newscasters took “Strasser” seriously, it was all a prank. After making a number of appearances on various news shows, the narrative fell apart thanks to WSAW employee Mikel Lauber who fact-checked Strasser’s credentials and found that there was no Zim-Zam Yo-Yo, No Pensacola Regional, and no Walt Greenberg Award.

Laughing Squid’s favorite yo-yo expert Doc Pop weighed in on the hilarity of Proksh’s prank.

Long before he played Colin Robinson on What We Do In The Shadows, @m_proksch tricked local news stations into thinking he was a full time yo-yo pro. The results were hilarious! #WWDITS https://t.co/m2rhM2Jjyj — Doctor Popular ? ? ? (@DocPop) November 12, 2021

Here are some of Strasser’s other appearances.

