A Geeky Fidget Spinner That Brings Mario’s 8-Bit Running Animation to Life

#mario #animated #fidgetspinner Idea by @chaoscoretech execution by me @apyrodesign #Nintendo #retrogamer #retro #gamer #gaming #8bit pic.twitter.com/gkJ2yaxyml
— A Pyro Design (@apyrodesign) May 27, 2017
A Pyro Design has created an awesome geeky fidget spinner that brings Mario‘s classic 8-bit running animation to life while in use. The idea for the Mario fidget spinner was Garrett Kearney. A Pyro Design’s custom laser cut fidget spinners are available to purchase from his Etsy shop.
via Nerd Approved