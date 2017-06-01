A Geeky Fidget Spinner That Brings Mario’s 8-Bit Running Animation to Life

A Pyro Design has created an awesome geeky fidget spinner that brings Mario‘s classic 8-bit running animation to life while in use. The idea for the Mario fidget spinner was Garrett Kearney. A Pyro Design’s custom laser cut fidget spinners are available to purchase from his Etsy shop.

A post shared by Apyrodesign (@apyrodesign) on May 24, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

A post shared by Apyrodesign (@apyrodesign) on May 24, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

A post shared by Apyrodesign (@apyrodesign) on May 23, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

via Nerd Approved