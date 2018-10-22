Hybrids, A Powerful Animation About Marine Life Incorporating Ocean Pollution Into Their Bodies

Five talented graduate students at the French animation school Ecole MoPA created a short powerful entitled “Hybrids” for their final project. This film imagines marine life adapting to ocean pollution, incorporating the items of trash into their physical beings and evolving into dangerously self-serving hybrids looking to rule the sea.

When marine wildlife suffer the pollution surrounding it, the rules of survival change…We are five graduate computer animation students from MoPA animation school. Hybrids is our graduation project, we wanted into it telling a story and bring awareness about the ocean’s pollution using captivating images.

The students – Florian Brauch, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Tailhades, Yohan Thireau and Romain Thirion – have put together an insightful behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

images via Hybrids Film Press Kit

