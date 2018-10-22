Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Hybrids, A Powerful Animation About Marine Life Incorporating Ocean Pollution Into Their Bodies

by at on

Five talented graduate students at the French animation school Ecole MoPA created a short powerful entitled “Hybrids” for their final project. This film imagines marine life adapting to ocean pollution, incorporating the items of trash into their physical beings and evolving into dangerously self-serving hybrids looking to rule the sea.

When marine wildlife suffer the pollution surrounding it, the rules of survival change…We are five graduate computer animation students from MoPA animation school. Hybrids is our graduation project, we wanted into it telling a story and bring awareness about the ocean’s pollution using captivating images.

The students – Florian Brauch, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Tailhades, Yohan Thireau and Romain Thirion – have put together an insightful behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

Hybrids-Fish

Hybrids-Shark

Hybrids-Hermit Crabs

Hybrids-Turtle

Hybrids-Seagull

Hybrids-Poster

images via Hybrids Film Press Kit

via Vimeo Staff Picks



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP