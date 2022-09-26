Margo Hayes Describes Being The First Woman to Free Climb the 115 Foot 15.5a Biographie Cliff in France

Reel Rock interviewed Margo Hayes, the first woman to free climb La Rambla in Spain and Biographie (Realization) in France. Both climbs were well over 115 feet high and rated at 15.5a US ( 9a+ UK).

Nineteen year old Margo Hayes became the first woman in the world to climb a confirmed 5.15a (9a+) when she did La Rambla, in Siurana, Spain, in 2017. A few months later, she did her second 5.15, sending Chris Sharma’s legendary route Biographie (AKA Realization).

Hayes explained what motivates her and how she prepares for a climb. She also described her Biographie climb, which is featured in the film.

This is an extended and remastered cut of Margo’s historic ascent of Biographie, showcasing her incredible grace, determination, and mastery of climbing movement.