Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Searches for His Long Lost Family in a Full-Length Feature Film

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, the wonderful animated series by Dean Fleischer-Camp, has been turned into a feature film that stars Jenny Slate as Marcel, Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes. The film is being released through A24 on Jun 24, 2022.

The plot centers around Marcel’s search for his family, whom he believes disappeared in a tragic mystery. After a filmmaker makes a short documentary about all the shells he’s found, Marcel finds the hope and the courage he needs to bring his community back together.

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.