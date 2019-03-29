Man in a Tux Paddles Gracefully to ‘Lady In Red’ During the 2007 Midwest Freestyle Canoe Symposium

During the 2007 Midwest Freestyle Canoe Symposium, competitor Marc Ornstein of Dogpaddle Canoe and Woodworks took to the water in a jacketless tux and gracefully paddled his canoe to the 1986 Chris de Bergh song “Lady in Red”. Ornstein moved in time with the music, hypnotically making his boat dance with the greatest of control. The performance was hypnotic and seemingly flawless in its execution.

American Freestyle canoeing is the art of paddling a canoe on flat water with perfect control of its movements. The canoe is usually leaned over to the side to help the boat turn sharply and efficiently and paddle strokes are taken on either side of the canoe depending on the individual move. Balance, paddle placement and turn initiation are a few keys to this control. Since the movements seem dance-like, some practice this art timed to music, which is the ultimate in control.

Here are some photos of Ornstein performing at a different symposium in 2012.

via Boing Boing