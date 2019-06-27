The Incredible Hand-Cranked Marble Machine X That Uses 2,000 Marbles to Make Music Also Plays Drums

The incredible Marble Machine X, a hand-cranked instrument that uses 2,000 marbles to make music now also plays drums. Creator Martin Molin (previously) of the band Wintergatan explained that this new and particular skill took a great deal of time, but was well worth it in the end.

This was really difficult to achieve, I had to make several redesigns and tweaks over the last weeks to reach this milestone. But its a real proof of concept, still a lot of room for improvement. Very happy to finally being able to show you this!

