A Fascinating Map That Illustrates the Widely Diverse Kingdom of Fungi

Dominic Walliman of Domain of Science, who creates fascinating illustrated maps, dove into the widely diverse kingdom of fungi, illustrating how these organisms go far beyond mushrooms.

They are hugely underappreciated as they are an entire kingdom of life, as rich as plants and animals, and we use them so much in our day to day lives beyond eating their mushrooms.

Wallman also cited how fungi are used in many different applications in all walks of life.

They are really important for medicine (antibiotics, statins and many more) and nearly all plants on Earth rely on fungi to live.

This incredible map is available as a poster, which can be purchased in North America and elsewhere.