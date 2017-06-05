Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Why There Are So Many Vending Machines in Japan

by at on

In the Vox global exploration series entitled “Borders“, editor Johnny Wharris explains why Japan has so many vending machines, citing the country’s dwindling population, lack of real estate and fascination with robots as the main causes.

While in Japan I noticed vending machines everywhere. Looking into it a little deeper a discovered that there’s a very interesting answer to why Japan has so many vending machines. It’s an economic story but it’s also a story about how Japanese society values robotics and automation.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.