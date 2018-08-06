Laughing Squid

Two Fragile Volunteers Take Part in a Mind Bending Pharmaceutical Trial in the Netflix Series ‘Maniac’

In the trailer for the limited Cary Joji Fukunaga Netflix series Maniac, Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill) and Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) are two mentally fragile volunteers who take part a strange pharmaceutical trial and find that they’re not quite sure where they are as they start experiencing mind bending multiple reality scenarios that constantly involve each other. The study is conducted by a narcissistic doctor (Justin Theroux) who believes he has found a way to heal the mind, while a bespectacled advocate (Sally Field) tries to reign in the doctor’s terrorizing delusions of grandeur.

MANIAC tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Things do not go as planned.

Maniac premieres on Netflix September 21, 2018.

