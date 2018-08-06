Two Fragile Volunteers Take Part in a Mind Bending Pharmaceutical Trial in the Netflix Series ‘Maniac’

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

MANIAC tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Things do not go as planned.

Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!