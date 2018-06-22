Mandy Moore Gives a Tour of Her Beautifully Remodeled Mid-Century Home in the Pasadena Hills

Actress and singer Mandy Moore of This Is Us graciously opened her doors to invite Architectural Digest to come in and tour her beautifully remodeled mid-century home set in the sweeping hills of Pasadena, California. Along the tour, Moore pointed out the origin of specific pieces, along with her blush dishes, while giving due credit to Sarah Sherman Samuel the designer who helped bring it all together so gracefully.

