Dogs and People React to a Man Wearing an Incredibly Realistic Dog Costume

A Japanese man named Toco donned an incredibly realistic rough collie costume and went for a walk outside, surprising both the dogs and the people passing by. As they got closer, they realized that Toco was human. He wound up making many friends that day.

To make his lifelong dream of becoming a dog, Toco turned to Zeppet Workshop, a production company in Japan that makes lifelike animal costumes, animatronics, and digital models. Toco’s collie costume cost about 2 million yen (~$14,000); to him, it was worth every penny.

I fulfilled my dream of becoming an animal and became a collie!