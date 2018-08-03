A Relaxed Man Rides the New York City Subway in the Utmost Comfort Upon a Brown Leather Couch

On Monday, July 30, 2018, unsuspecting New York City subway passengers a were surprised to find a gentleman seated upon a leather couch in a most relaxed position, riding through the city in the utmost comfort. But for the fact that the sofa was blocking the doors and taking up seats, he could be on to something.

The video, shows the man sprawled feet out and head back on the cushy brown sofa. The couch is blocking a set of doors and wedged between two regular old hard subway seats. The man also has a walker resting on the cushion next to him.

As it turns out, he and a friend were just moving the couch from one location to another in the least expensive way possible.