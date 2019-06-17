Kind Man Revives an Exhausted Bee Using Honey

While out in his yard, a compassionate man named Andrew of Beat Therapy came across a weakened bee who was completely non-responsive. Concerned about the bee’s well-being, Andrew took the bee home, placed her on a dish and fed her a bit of honey. The bee instantly responded and flew away.

I read something on reddit about “if you find an exhausted bee, try giving him some honey or sugar syrup”… I tried it, you tell me if it worked.

Upon further reflection (and lots of angry comments), however, Andrew realized that it was probably better to feed sugar water rather than honey to a bee.

Apparently the info I found on reddit was wrong, so there’s some updated info from reddit to replace it: apparently, sugar-water is a safer option to prevent the possibility of contamination.

via reddit