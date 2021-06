A wonderfully creepy short by filmmaker Greg Murphy features a man who finds a bit of crumpled videotape footage on the sidewalk. Curious to learn what the footage contains, he painstakingly reassembles the tape into a VHS cassette and slides it into his VCR.

After a few moments of visual static, the video reveals the very same man finding the very same footage on the very same sidewalk. The man then pops out of view. Trippy, to say the least.

