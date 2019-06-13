Laughing Squid

Generous Man Opens Up His Home to Orphaned Raccoons, Deer and Other Wildlife Who Need Help

An incredibly generous man in Fort Mill, South Carolina captured wonderfully heartwarming footage of the orphaned raccoons, baby deer, and other wildlife who live with him for as long as they need him. Once the animals are ready, he releases them back into the wild where they can live a full, free life.

I just record my rescue animals as I see fun stuff. All of my rescues I raise and release. I keep the raccoons for 5 to 6 months. I’m a non-profit organization looking to get people to know how incredible raccoons are.





