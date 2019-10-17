Compassionate Man Carefully Removes Carpet Fuzz From the Legs of a Tangled Wolf Spider in His Home

A really compassionate man named Joe Pieczynski found a rather large wolf spider in his Austin home. The arachnid was having trouble moving due to the carpet fuzz that got tangled and stuck to his legs. Being a professional craftsman, Pieczynski had a craft knife and metal ruler at the ready and began working on the spider’s legs.
At first, the spider tried to run, but Pieczynski somehow made it clear that he was only there to help. The spider relaxed and even indicated to the man which leg needed “fuzz removal”.
Recorded by Joe Pieczynski in Austin Texas, this video shows a 3″ Texas wolf spider that allows me to untangle him from the carpet fibers wrapped around his feet. I know it’s an arachnid, so no comments about the term ‘insect’ please. Watch as he calms down and raises his feet in cooperation. This is a very smart Spider. Big Too !!