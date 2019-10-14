Twenty Year Old Florida Man Explains Why He Has Only Eaten Mac and Cheese for the Past 17 Years

Austin Davis, a 20 year old man who lives in a small Florida town, explains to Vice why he’s eaten nothing but mac and cheese for the past 17 years of his life. When Davis is presented with other foods, his reactions range from mild distaste to absolute disgust.
While Davis has a good attitude about his unique diet, he understands that he needs help understanding why this is the only thing he can eat. He learned about restrictive food intake disorder through YouTube videos and found that it applied to his. He’s currently seeking therapy to deal with his past trauma and his current food disorder.
…it’s not a fantasy — it’s his reality and has become his affliction. For Austin, it’s about much more than just “liking” mac and cheese. Austin suffers from Selective Eating Disorder, also known as Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, an anxiety disorder that’s characterized by the persistent refusal to eat specific foods or refusal to eat any type of food due to a negative response from certain sensory characteristics of that food.