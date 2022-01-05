A Darkly Humorous Short Film About a Scottish Man Who Keeps Getting Struck by Lightning

“Don vs Lightning” is a darkly humorous short film directed by Johnny Burns and Pier van Tijn of Big Red Button about a grumpy elder man named Don who keeps getting struck by lightning while he’s trying to live a sedate life in the Scottish Highlands.

All Don wants is a quiet life in the Scottish Highlands. Unfortunately the universe has other plans. …

Based upon a true story, the film stars Peter Mullan as Don and Joanna Scanlon as Maggie, his well-intentioned, but rather nosy neighbor.

It’s hard to tell what he fnds more uncomfortable: sadistic persecution by a capricious universe, or the concerned attention of the people in his town.