Man Repeatedly Jumps Off a Rock With Amusing Animated Endings When He Hits Ground

VFX video editor Yonatan Bary repeatedly jumped off a rock into a pit with varying amusing remixed animated endings when he hit the ground. This includes his body breaking into ceramic pieces and his body turning into a piece of cloth, a big clod of dirt, or a wide array of dirt-colored balls. He then left it open to his audience as to what he should do next.