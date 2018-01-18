Russian Man Seamlessly Inserts Himself Into the Unseen Side of Famous Album Cover Photos

Igor Lipchanskiy, a very funny man who lives in Volgograd, Russia, has created a clever series in which he seamlessly inserts himself into the unseen portion of famous album covers, making it appear as if he’s actually completing the scene.
In between dismantling of an AK-47 assault rifle and training of the home bear, I like to listen to music and when I peer into the cover of the album I find a place for myself there. I have decided to make a small selection of interesting covers and show what might be off-screen if I were there.
via Bored Panda