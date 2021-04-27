Laughing Squid

Man Deliberately Inhales Two Different Non-Toxic Gases That Make His Voice Sound Deeper

by on

Cody Don Reeder of Cody’s Lab, who previously flushed a toilet using 240 lbs of mercury instead of water, deliberately inhaled two different chemicals from separate balloons with amusing results. While it’s rather common for people to do this with helium balloons to make their voices higher, these actually made his voice lower. Reeder first inhaled sulfur hexafluoride (deep voice gas) and laughed about it. He then inhaled the even denser perfluorobutane. This one was harder to clear from his lungs

I breathe in samples of sulfur hexafluoride and perfluorobutane which has nearly twice the density. I plan to do a longer more detailed video eventually.


