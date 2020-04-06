Laughing Squid

Man Goes Stop-Motion Skiing in His Living Room

by on

When filmmaker Phillipp Klein Herrero found out that he couldn’t go on a family trip due to safety precautions, he decided to go skiing without having to leave his bedroom. This very clever stop-motion short was filmed on his GoPro in beautiful 4K resolution.

Just before the current health situation locked us in, I was about to go Freeriding with my family. It was supposed to be the big adventure of the year, the one I had been eagerly awaiting for a year. Therefore, the lockdown had me thinking about skiing the whole time, so I started to think how I could ski without leaving my living room.

Skiing in Bedroom

