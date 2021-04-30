Man Gives His Cat a Head Scratches Using His Beard

A beautiful rescued cat named Luna lay across her human’s arms and snuggled up to his face so that he could use his beard to pet her little head. Luna enjoyed the yummy back and forth motion of the scratchy hairs, even turning her head so that he could reach behind her ears.
According to said human, this has become part of their daily routine.
This is our routine- when I lay down with the laptop to write, my cat (Luna) comes and snuggles up! She lays across my arms and demands beard scratches (my wife calls them beard kisses). Look how she just melts and relaxes like she’s the comfiest cat ever.