Kindhearted Ohio Man Adopts Nine Senior Dogs to Give Them a Good Life For the Rest of Their Days

Steve Greig, an incredibly kindhearted man in Newark, Ohio, has made it his mission to save senior dogs, giving these beautiful animals a good life for the rest of their days. So far, he has adopted nine dogs. Greig says there is a special joy in providing these dogs with a sense of safety and love.

I’ve been adopting senior dogs for about 13 years now. It’s so obvious that their lives are changed. The second you bring them home, you finally see hope in their eyes. There’s nothing like coming home and having all these dogs there to greet me.

These dogs were once either slated for euthanasia or destined to languish at a shelter or a puppy mill until Greig stepped in. He’s also adopted other senior animals, including rabbits, ducks, and a pig named Bikini, and was given the ASPCA Citizen Hero Award in October 2025.

Steve has since given a loving home to more than 40 senior animals. His household includes eight senior dogs, Chalmer, Fernando, Maytag, Couscous, Sue Ellen, Harriet, Turtle and Allister; his pet turkeys, Frank and Beans; his chickens, Betty, Henny and Penny; his ducks, Pat, Pebbles, and BamBam; his rabbits, Scratches, Ellen and Portia; and his pig, Bikini.

The award was given before Greig added Ortha, a little nine year old dog who was deemed unprofitable by a puppy mill.

Ortha. A dog the puppy mill deemed no longer worth having because she wasn’t profitable. Their loss, my gain.