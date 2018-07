Artisan candy maker Gregory Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits in Tallahassee, Florida demonstrated the fascinating process of making strawberry shaped candy drops on a refurbished victorian era machine that was used in Alaska during the 1800’s.

The Klondike gold rush national historical park sent us a machine to restore for them a while back. This is the video of us using the restored machine to make strawberry candy off some rollers of theirs.