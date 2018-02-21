The Traditional, Labor Intensive Process of Making Nablus Olive Oil Bar Soap by Hand

In 2014, Norwegian filmmaker Eirik Moe captured wonderful footage of the traditional process in creating the famous, handcrafted Nablus Olive Oil Soap Bar, which comes from Nablus, Palestine. Moe’s camera filmed the incredibly labor intensive process of scooping up liquid soap, spreading it out onto a plastic sheet on the floor, draping lines for later cutting and the stamping, stacking and the impressive hand wrapping of each individual bar.
This film shows the process of traditional soap production in the old soap factory in central Nablus.
