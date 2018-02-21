Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Traditional, Labor Intensive Process of Making Nablus Olive Oil Bar Soap by Hand

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Wrapping soap

In 2014, Norwegian filmmaker Eirik Moe captured wonderful footage of the traditional process in creating the famous, handcrafted Nablus Olive Oil Soap Bar, which comes from Nablus, Palestine. Moe’s camera filmed the incredibly labor intensive process of scooping up liquid soap, spreading it out onto a plastic sheet on the floor, draping lines for later cutting and the stamping, stacking and the impressive hand wrapping of each individual bar.

This film shows the process of traditional soap production in the old soap factory in central Nablus.

Pouring

Stamping

via The Awesomer

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP