Man Builds Giant Terrarium Home for a Baby Gecko With Whom He Developed a Trusting Bond

Ben Newell of Worcester Terrariums decided that he wanted to form a trusting bond with Thunderhead, a very cute baby mourning gecko. As he did with Earl the jumping spider, Newell set several goals to achieve as geckos are very nervous creatures.

If I do not build trust with Thunderhead now, then it will never happen. As she gets older, she’s going to become more flighty, and that makes handling her nearly impossible, which is why I’m starting when she’s young.

He first isolated Thunderhead so that he could tell her apart from her sisters. The second was for her to accept food from him. The third was that she would step onto his finger and remain. Thunderhead proved her self to be extremely adept at all of these steps.

I set myself the task of bonding with a baby mourning gecko. I found out her favourite food, helped her feel calm around me, and built her the craziest home a gecko has ever seen.

Once the bonding was completed, Newell made a rough sketch of a giant terrarium home for Thunderhead and her family, which designer Regnald brought to life. Newell recruited The Wizard’s Brush to help him put the home together. When it was complete, Newell set it up for the geckos and said goodbye to Thunderhead.

Ah, Thunderhead. I’ve grown attached to this little gecko over the past few months. She has one final meal, a fruit fly from my tweezers, hops onto my finger one very last time, and jumps into her new home, but not without looking back just for a moment. And just like that, I’ll never fully know which one she is again.

