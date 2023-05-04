How Regulation Badminton Shuttlecocks Are Made

A volleying episode of the long-running Science Channel series How It’s Made goes inside a shuttlecock factory to see how the iconic badminton birdies are specifically crafted to regulation standards.

veryday badminton players use plastic shuttlecocks, while serious players use feathered ones. Feathers must be a specific size and have a precise angle to them. If a machine with 26 sensors can’t measure the exact degree of the feather, workers must manually do so with a specially calibrated chart.

via The Awesomer