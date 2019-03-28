Laughing Squid

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner of ‘Game of Thrones’ Share Their History of Being Best Friends

In an amative episode of the Rolling Stone series The First Time, best friends Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones shared the history of their friendship through the first time they did certain things. Included is the first time they met, the first time they had a sleepover together, the first time they met Sean Bean, the first time they called themselves “Mophie” and the first time they discussed getting their matching tattoos.

The two also did a gorgeous photo shoot for the cover of the April 2019 issue of Rolling Stone.





