The Extreme Devastation That Could Occur Should the Magnetic North and South Poles Reverse

In a slightly unnerving video essay, host Joe Avella of Tech Insider explains what geomagnetic poles are, what they do, and how they are being tracked. Speaking with subject matter expert Alanna Mitchell, author of the book The Spinning Magnet, Avella also addresses what could happen should the poles reverse, the South Atlantic Anomaly and the likelihood of a complete reversal happening within our lifetime.

Earth’s magnetic field is what protects our planet from harmful space radiation. However, our protective shield might soon go into a transformation that could threaten the lives on Earth. This video shows what will happen when Earth’s magnetic poles flip.

Life Noggin narrator Pat Graziosi, who voices the animated Blocko explained the same concept in a far more soothing manner.

