The Enchanting Origins of Magical Words, Incantations and Affirmations

Dr. Erica Brozovsky of the PBS series Otherwords took an enchanting look at the multicultural origins of magical words, incantations, and affirmations, noting how the rhythmic quality of the language helps to create a sense of spirituality and belief.

Whether invoking a spell, performing an illusion, or simply asking a favor, for magic to happen, you have to say the magic words, and you have to say them right. …Magic history is almost as long as human history. And from the beginning, humans attempted to harness the mystical potential of language.