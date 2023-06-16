‘Magic: The Gathering’ 1997 MTV Invitational

In the summer of 1997, the MTV series Motel California aired four short videos that showcased the classic fantasy card game Magic: The Gathering. The videos, which aired as fillers between regularly scheduled programming, acted as both ads for the game and an “Invitational” between expert players such as Mike Long, Brian Hacker, Mark Justice, and Shawn “Hammer” Regnier.

One of four short spots for “Magic: The Gathering” that aired in 1997 during MTV’s “Motel California” advertising vehicle. In this spot, Shawn “Hammer” Regnier defeats Mark Justice – and gets the girl!