Sly Magician Convinces Man That He’s Invisible in an Amusing Segment From ‘Magic For Humans’ on Netflix

Magician Invisible Man Netflix

In the amusing segment from the Netflix series Magic for Humans, conjurer Justin Willman gathered together a group of people willing to help him convince a man from the audience that he was invisible. The group gathered ahead of time to prepare and really helped to make the trick a success.

When I was a kid I put a tooth under my pillow, went to sleep, and in the morning there was money there. That tangible evidence was more than enough proof to make me believe in the tooth fairy. To find out how far I could take that premise, I set up a large flash-mob style social experiment all to convince one guy he had turned invisible.

All six episodes of Magic for Humans are currently streaming on Netflix, with an option to download.



