Maggie Smith Plays a Famous Actress Who Visits an Old Friend and Her Husband on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

In a hilarious sketch from the eighth season of The Carol Burnett Show, The inimitable Dame Maggie Smith played famous actress named Karen who visited her old friend (Carol Burnett) and her husband (Harvey Korman) at their home. The couple fawned over Karen and her fame, her lavish lifestyle, and even her drug habits. Karen, who actually lived an ordinary life, decided she had enough and left in a rather dramatic fashion.

