Fascinating Macro Footage of Hornets in Slow Motion

Nature photographer Lothar Lenz captured intense macro, slow-motion footage of hornets near his home in Eiffel, Germany, as they stopped for a drink of water before taking flight. The buzz made by these busy insects is clearly palpable, especially when in a quiet room or wearing headphones.

Nature observations with the camera. Almost every day I am out and about, mostly in the vicinity of my place of residence in the Eifel and document our fascinating nature on the videos shown here.

via The Awesomer