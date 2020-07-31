An Incredible Machine Driven by Gears That Visualizes the Number Googol (Ten to the 100th Power)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

To celebrate one billion seconds of his life on March 1, 2020, artist and designer Daniel de Bruin (previously) built an incredible gear-driven machine that visualizes 10100 or the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

This mind-bending number is known as Googol, which was discovered by mathematician Edward Kasner (and named by his young nephew). It is larger than both the number of hypothetical moves in a chess game or the size of the visible universe.