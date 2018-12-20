Laughing Squid

Macaulay Culkin Returns As Kevin McCallister To Be ‘Home Alone’ Again In Clever Google Assistant Ad

In the clever Google Assistant holiday ad, a grownup Macaulay Culkin reprises his role as the wily Kevin McCallister from the Home Alone films and comes home once again to an empty house. When he checks his Google Assistant, he learns that he is scheduled to be home alone. This time however, Kevin happily enjoys some private, uninterrupted hours, re-lives some antics from his childhood and even gets to eat his mac and cheese, but not before asking Google to put the preset booby trapped “Operation Kevin” in motion, so that neither Harry nor Marv will ever cross his threshold again.

