A Little Dog Goes on a Surreal Adventure in the Music Video for the Mac Miller Song ‘Colors and Shapes’

In the surreal music video for the Mac Miller song “Colors and Shapes” directed by Sam Mason, a little dog named Ralph and his bed go on a wild adventure that takes them both through a “stream of consciousness” into a dreamlike world of strange, exotic beings of different colors, textures, shapes, and forms. Mason stated that this was an important piece for him to make.

I’m happy and emotional sending this film out into the world. Thanks for trusting me and developing it together Karen Meyers and Miller McCormick. We did it together but it’s for you. Thank you Malcolm for the music.

This video was made in tribute to Miller, who tragically died on September 7, 2018. Miller’s posthumous album Faces will be released on October 15, 2021.

Faces by Mac Miller. Digital album and vinyl out October 15. Pre-order available now on https://t.co/fxaAy92ovJ ? “Colors and Shapes” music video directed by @samjerommasonic https://t.co/lE88SkHVkb pic.twitter.com/tCcmXMVFQH — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) September 15, 2021

